Right fielder Nate Nankil had three hits and two RBIs on Friday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 4-0 win over the Medford Rogues in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium. The rising sophomore at Cal State Fullerton slammed a two-run double in the first inning, singled and stole a base in the third and singled again in the eighth. He was the lone player with more than one hit for the Knights (25-8 WCL, 7-2 second half, 31-10 overall).