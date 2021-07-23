Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target From Citi. Why One Trader Says ‘It's a Staple Within Your Portfolio'

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.81.