Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target From Citi. Why One Trader Says ‘It's a Staple Within Your Portfolio'

By Ernestine Siu, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft stock jumped to an all-time high after Citi bestowed it a Street-high price target of $378 per share. The firm called the tech titan the "best" in megacap software ahead of its earnings report next week. "It's a staple within your portfolio, and you need to have it," Blue...

