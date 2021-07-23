Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Colors of the Anthropocene — The future of green hydrogen

By Jessica Ye
advancedsciencenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its invention in 1839, the hydrogen fuel cell has grown from a construction of mystery to a feasible power source. More efficient than the traditional combustion engine and powered by hydrogen and oxygen gas, this green energy derived from fuel cells forgoes the toxic emissions associated with fossil energy, producing pure water as a waste product. Its capacity as a clean energy source is of utmost importance amidst the current climate crisis.

www.advancedsciencenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Technologies#Hydrogen Power#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Fuel#Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentr744.com

Future Green Now

Future Green Now was founded on the basis of a long standing passion for the environment and vast experience within the design and implementation of refrigeration solutions, making use of CO2 as a refrigerant. FGN offers independent consulting services that are technology driven, environmentally focused and socially responsible. The company...
Industrypioneerpublishers.com

The many colors of hydrogen

I had been following the development of a “hydrogen economy” out of the corner of my eye, but I was caught flat-footed when a friend asked me: “What’s the difference between green and blue hydrogen?”. I didn’t know it came in colors. So, I dug into this question and found...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...
New York City, NYObserver

State to explore ‘green’ hydrogen

New York plans to explore the potential role of green hydrogen as part of the State’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy. To support this effort to study green hydrogen and its possible applications, the state is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, joining two hydrogen-focused organizations to inform state decision-making and making $12.5 million in funding available for long duration energy storage technologies and demonstration projects that may include green hydrogen. Additionally, the New York Power Authority, collaborating with the Electric Power Research Institute, General Electric and hydrogen supplier Airgas, will undertake an industry-leading green hydrogen demonstration project at NYPA’s natural gas plant on Long Island to evaluate the resource’s potential role in displacing fossil fuels from power generation. At the close of this short-term project, peer-reviewed results will be shared with the industry and public so that key learnings can inform decarbonization efforts. This announcement supports Governor Cuomo’s goal to reduce emissions 85% by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

NewHydrogen Continues Progress On Lowering The Price Of Green Hydrogen

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided an update outlining corporate milestones and the next steps to establish longer-term commercial viability. "NewHydrogen has made significant progress towards its goal of developing technologies that lower the cost of...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

New US and German collaboration aims to produce green hydrogen more efficiently

University of Illinois College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Through a new award program, the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation, DFG) have joined forces to award the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Technical University of Darmstadt a three-year $720,000 research grant ($500,000 from NSF) to explore opportunities to more efficiently produce green hydrogen, a clean and renewable source of energy.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Netherlands grants DEI+ subsidy to PosHYdon offshore green hydrogen project

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has awarded a Eur3.6 million ($4.2 million) subsidy to the PosHYdon offshore renewable hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea, the project consortium said July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The consortium said that with the subsidy...
Tokyo, JPScientific American

The ‘Hydrogen Olympics’ Lit a Torch for the Clean Fuel’s Future

Before they were postponed to this year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were billed by some as the “Hydrogen Olympics” because of plans to power much of the event’s infrastructure with the clean-burning gas. The Olympic Village, home to the athletes during the Games, was slated to run on it. One hundred hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered buses and 500 hydrogen-powered cars were supposed to transport competitors and staff between venues. Even the iconic Olympic torch and cauldrons were set to be lit with hydrogen-powered flame. The Olympics, organizers and stakeholders said, would be a focal point for Japan’s serious aims to boost hydrogen use and become carbon-neutral by 2050.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

SSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power generator SSE (SSE.L) and Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will explore options to develop green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland, the companies said on Monday. Many governments see green hydrogen, which is produced from water through...
ChemistryWorld Economic Forum

Grey, blue, green – why are there so many colours of hydrogen?

There are many ‘colours’ of hydrogen – each referring to how it is produced. Green hydrogen is the only variety produced in a climate-neutral manner. It could play a vital role in global efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Green hydrogen has been hailed as a clean energy source...
Energy IndustryEngineer Live

Is this the future for clean hydrogen generation?

For some, hydrogen is a possible energy source complimenting the electrification we are seeing today across several sectors. Traditionally, it’s been an energy intensive gas to produce, so a greener production method is desirable. Step forward PosHYdon, a collaboration between several private firms and The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) which has just boosted the project’s coffers with a cash injection of €3.6 million.
Environmentmining-technology.com

Memorial University Derives Biodegradable Plastic Alternative from Fish Waste

Concept: Researchers at Canada’s Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) have developed a greener alternative to plastic from fish waste which would otherwise be discarded. The fish oil-based polyurethane can replace traditional polyurethane in several applications ranging from construction materials to clothing and packaging. Nature of Disruption: MUN produced biodegradable polyurethane...
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Could We Feed the World With Solar-Powered Microbes?

Microbes have played a key role in our food and drinks – from cheese to beer – for millennia but their impact on our nutrition may soon become even more important. The world is facing growing food challenges as the human population continues to increase alongside its demand for resource intensive animal products. If these needs are to be met solely by conventional agriculture, the environmental cost will be huge. An international research team led by a Göttingen University alumnus has now shown that using solar-panels to produce microbial protein – which is rich not just in proteins but also in other nutrients – is more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly than growing conventional crops. This method uses solar energy, land, nutrients, and carbon dioxide from the air. Their research was published in PNAS.
IndustryPhys.org

New material offers ecofriendly solution to converting waste heat into energy

Perseverance, NASA's 2020 Mars rover, is powered by something very desirable here on Earth: a thermoelectric device, which converts heat to useful electricity. On Mars, the heat source is the radioactive decay of plutonium, and the device's conversion efficiency is 4-5%. That's good enough to power Perseverance and its operations but not quite good enough for applications on Earth.
Washington, DCcarnegiescience.edu

Green hydrogen production from curtailed wind and solar power

Washington, DC—Designing future low-carbon energy systems to use power generated in excess of the grid’s demands to produce hydrogen fuel could substantially lower electricity costs, according to new work published by Advances in Applied Energy by Carnegie’s Tyler Ruggles and Ken Caldeira. Renewable energy sources like the Sun and wind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy