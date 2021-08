SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several changes in the atmosphere over the Suncoast will add up to bring better rain chances today and the week ahead. The timing of the rain is linked to the southwest wind that will blow in from the Gulf waters. With winds from that direction, we get showers in the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then in the afternoon, the showers continue to drift to the east and away from our coast.