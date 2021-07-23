Cancel
POTUS

Your Cheerios box is shrinking

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 10 days ago
One way companies are raising prices is by reducing the package sizes — without lowering the cost, what's known as "shrinkflation." Why it matters: Analysts expect the practice to impact more products as companies pass down their higher costs, a consequence of pandemic-driven supply and logistics constraints. Driving the news:...

POTUS

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
U.S. Politics Posted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Grocery & Supermaket Posted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Bringing Back This Major COVID Precaution Today

Just a few months ago, low COVID case numbers and high vaccination rates prompted many businesses to roll back most COVID precautions. Gone were the mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and capacity limits that had been in place for more than a year at major retailers across the country. But this was all before the rise of the Delta variant, which has caused virus-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket. Now, retailers are being forced to revisit those restrictions they lifted not all that long ago. Walmart has become one of the first major retailers to announce that it is bringing back one COVID precaution to keep customers safe amid the Delta variant surge. Read on to find out what you can expect during your next shopping trip.
Congress & Courts Newsweek

Monthly Stimulus Checks? Ilhan Omar Proposes Bill for Regular $1,200 Payments

Representative Ilhan Omar, along with other progressive Democratic lawmakers, proposed legislation that would dole out regular stimulus checks—or guaranteed income—through monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children. The Minnesota congresswoman announced the proposal on Friday, saying that "poverty is a choice" in a press release...
Washington Post

The most damning evidence against Trump

When legal gurus and former prosecutors discuss a potential criminal investigation and indictment of former president Donald Trump concerning efforts to stage an insurrection, the biggest hurdle they cite is “intent.”. Why not investigate and indict Trump for his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he...
Public Health Popculture

Walmart Gives Deadline for Staff to Have COVID-19 Vaccine

Walmart has given a deadline for its corporate staff and management-level employees to get a vaccination against COVID-19. The announcement came on the same day The Walt Disney Company announced it would also require salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. to get the vaccine by a certain deadline. Walmart also doubled its bonus incentive to get vaccinated.
New York City, NY Posted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Congress & Courts Posted by
Axios

Key senator vows to pass infrastructure bill this week

A 2,700-page bipartisan infrastructure bill was headed to Senate desks Sunday with promises it will pass the chamber by the end of the week. A final version was promised after additional edits. Why it matters: While that's progress for the president’s most prominent 2021 legislative goal, the House is shaping...
Grocery & Supermaket abc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Public Health Posted by
Axios

Obama plans birthday bash amid COVID concerns

Former President Obama is hosting a 60th birthday bash for himself and hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend amid heightened public health concerns — locally and nationally — about the COVID-19 Delta variant. Why it matters: The recent breakthrough cases in nearby Provincetown, Massachusetts, after the July...
POTUS MSNBC

Mark Meadows: Trump is meeting with non-existent 'cabinet members'

As bonkers as this sounds, there are some conspiracy theorists on the right-wing fringe who believe Donald Trump didn't just win the election he lost, he's also still the president. For example, Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney, recently told an audience that the former president "is still the guy the...
Presidential Election The Jewish Press

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...
Public Health kentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Economy Posted by
Axios

3. Ending unemployment benefits early isn't juicing jobs

More than half of states are embarking on a grand experiment: prematurely ending enhanced unemployment benefits in order to spur people back to work. What's happening: Despite the uproar over the higher payouts, early evidence suggests canceling them only marginally helped employers find workers — that is, if there was any effect at all.
Public Health Posted by
Axios

6. Vaccine mandates complicate the jobs recovery

A growing number of companies are thinking about requiring employees to vax up for work. Why it matters: COVID-19 vaccination rates are plateauing across the country while infections spike. Mandating that all employees be vaccinated will make some workers feel safer about returning to the office — but it risks alienating those who are opposed to getting the jab.

