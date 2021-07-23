Your Cheerios box is shrinking

Just a few months ago, low COVID case numbers and high vaccination rates prompted many businesses to roll back most COVID precautions. Gone were the mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and capacity limits that had been in place for more than a year at major retailers across the country. But this was all before the rise of the Delta variant, which has caused virus-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket. Now, retailers are being forced to revisit those restrictions they lifted not all that long ago. Walmart has become one of the first major retailers to announce that it is bringing back one COVID precaution to keep customers safe amid the Delta variant surge. Read on to find out what you can expect during your next shopping trip.