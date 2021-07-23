Democrats to Republicans: Stop spreading COVID misinformation as Delta cases climb

Prompted by a rise in the Delta variant, a group of Minnesota Democratic lawmakers is calling on Republicans to stop spreading what they term “dangerous misinformation” about COVID-19 and the vaccine. Saint Paul Senator Erin Murphy says June 25th on the Senate floor, Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said “the science of kids under 12 being at risk from COVID clearly says that they are not at risk… the number of kids under 12 that have died is very, very small”: