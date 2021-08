WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (Department) has released nearly $600 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program to support students experiencing homelessness. In April, the Department released the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states. Following the Department’s approval of state applications, distribution of all of the remaining funds will give states and school districts access to this critical funding before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.