PREVIEW: NEWPORT FOLK FEST 2021 (AKA FOLK ON, TWICE)

Remember music festivals? It’s been a hot minute, hasn’t it? Two consecutive years of Boston Calling being called off is the biggest hole in the regional festival scene, and its Memorial Day weekend slot meant that the timing wasn’t conducive to try to hold it this year. Artists, bookers, promoters – they all struggled with piecing together what would be a logical and safe start to full-scale music events, and even now with a pretty strong vaccination rate in New England, the booking calendar isn’t exactly full, but at least it looks to be in mostly full swing by the time the college students descend back on the city. Let’s hope the Delta variant doesn’t have other plans. Psst. If you already haven’t, get vaxxed, ok?