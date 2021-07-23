Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

PREVIEW: NEWPORT FOLK FEST 2021 (AKA FOLK ON, TWICE)

By TIM BUGBEE
digboston.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember music festivals? It’s been a hot minute, hasn’t it? Two consecutive years of Boston Calling being called off is the biggest hole in the regional festival scene, and its Memorial Day weekend slot meant that the timing wasn’t conducive to try to hold it this year. Artists, bookers, promoters – they all struggled with piecing together what would be a logical and safe start to full-scale music events, and even now with a pretty strong vaccination rate in New England, the booking calendar isn’t exactly full, but at least it looks to be in mostly full swing by the time the college students descend back on the city. Let’s hope the Delta variant doesn’t have other plans. Psst. If you already haven’t, get vaxxed, ok?

digboston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Suzanne Vega
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Patterson Hood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Songwriting#Boston Calling#The New York Times#Drive By Truckers#Alt Country#Americana#Twitter#Stevie Lindsay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy