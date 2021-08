There's no denying that Starbucks has changed the coffee landscape forever. Coffee was once a plebeian beverage primarily prepared and consumed at home. Coffee houses, while popular in Europe, never really caught on in the U.S., at least not until Starbucks blew up in the mid-90s. Now, unless you're way out in the middle of nowhere, you're probably within a bean's throw of either a Starbucks or one of the numerous imitators it's spawned.