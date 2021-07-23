New Vegan Grocery Store Brings Hard-to-Find Options To Your Doorstep
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black-owned grocery store NoPigNeva went live this year to bring hard-to-find vegan groceries to consumers nationwide. The Boston-based company aims to encourage consumers to shop plant-based, making vegan foods more accessible for everyone. Founders Stephnia Bernard and David Hue realized that vegan products can prove difficult to get in certain regions in the United States and felt motivated to change that availability.943litefm.com
