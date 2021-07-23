New Vegan Grocery Store Brings Hard-to-Find Options To Your Doorstep

Who doesn’t love a good drool-worthy #vegancakes scroll through Instagram? These tantalizing images of towering, tricked-out, buttercream-adorned desserts are fun to fantasize about, but also come with a generous serving of FOMO. When you spot a gorgeous cake but live 500 miles away, consider cake by mail. Many of the skilled, independent vegan bakers that make you swoon on Instagram have broken through the distance barrier and configured a way to ship their edible creations nationwide (or at least within the continental US). Thanks to precise planning and a fair share of dry ice, you can now Instagram your cake and eat it, too!