Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial: The price of pollution

By Times Union Editorial Board
ncadvertiser.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can’t be easy to put a price on the health of an entire community. Whether $65 million is enough to compensate for what the people of Hoosick Falls and the town of Hoosick have been through all these years — and may yet have to endure — is up to them to judge.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Lyons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Contaminated Water#Water Contamination#Water Supplies#Pfoa#The Times Union#Honeywell#Dupont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maricopa County, AZFountain Hills Times

Ozone pollution advisory extended

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality extended the High Pollution Advisory for ozone for the Greater Phoenix Area for Tuesday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 21. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.
Hanover, PAshipnc.com

STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS: Point-source pollution

Editor’s Note: This is a column on area watersheds by Blyden Potts and guest columnists to spread awareness of the area’s tributaries and the efforts of area volunteers to keep them clean. A few weeks ago, the Environmental Integrity Project and Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association issued notice of intent to...
Environmentpncguam.com

10 recreational waters polluted

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on July 29, 2021, identified that the following 10 recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:. Agat Bangi Beach. Nimitz Beach. North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek. Togcha Beach – Agat. Togcha Beach –...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Saving energy, cutting pollution

The University of Utah’s Intermountain Industrial Assessment Center (IIAC) is expanding its scope of helping local businesses save energy. Not only is its team of expert faculty and students advising Utah businesses big and small on how to save energy costs, but it is now analyzing how companies can cut down on pollution.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Recycling makes sense

In fact, there is simply no good reason not to recycle. We also think it is time for the City of Valdosta to revisit curbside recycling. There will always be debate of how much of a difference individuals can make when it comes to protecting the environment, but we think residential, consumer recycling is well worth the effort.
Environmentksro.com

Western Fires Spreading Harmful Pollution

Eighty major wildfires are burning in 13 western states, and with them come dangerous amounts of air pollution. Michael Benjamin with the State Air Resources Board says fine particulates that come from fires pose a serious health threat. He says people with asthma and other lung disorders are especially vulnerable. The 2018 Camp Fire produced metal concentrations 50 times higher than normal.
Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: A dental emergency in Massachusetts

Every 18 minutes, someone walks into an emergency room in Massachusetts seeking help for a dental problem, whether crumbling teeth or gum disease, that could have been handled as easily by a dentist. The good news is that number, an average from 2019, was down significantly from two years prior....
Politics959theriver.com

Air Pollution Action Day

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action day will be declared for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area and is in effect until midnight CDT Monday night. An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Pollution-Blocking Stroller Covers

The 'BRIMMU' anti-smog stroller cover has been designed by 2Sympleks Design as a solution for urban parents to incorporate onto a pram to keep young children protected from airborne contaminants. The system works by being positioned over the child when they are seated and will go to work filtering the...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Editorial: Get that grant

Storm Lake is smart to lap up all the federal money it can to address its water and sewer needs immediate and future. The city council this week agreed to ask for a $30 million federal climate resiliency grant that, combined with $7.5 million in local funds, would greatly modernize our most critical infrastructure.
AdvocacyNews-Medical.net

Ocean Pollution and Human Health

Although it may not be obvious to us in our day-to-day lives, the health of the ocean has significant consequences on human health. For example, 70% of the oxygen we breathe is generated by marine plants. Additionally, 97% of the Earth’s water supply is stored in our oceans. Finally, a huge 30% of the carbon emissions produced by human activity are absorbed by the ocean, demonstrating the two-way nature of the relationship between ocean health and human health. The ocean is vital to the health of humans, and we are vital to the health of the ocean.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: Support vital for business

In many ways, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for these past 18 months: The 6-foot bubbles are popping, the masks are coming off, and the doors to local businesses are being flung open. With COVID cases at manageable levels and vaccination rates increasing, life for many has returned to...
PoliticsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Advocate for transparency

Transparency should be a hallmark of American government, from the halls of the largest federal agencies to the cramped board rooms of town meeting halls. It is obvious, however, that government will not open itself to scrutiny without pressure to do so. The need to mandate openness is why there are Freedom of Information acts on the federal and state levels. It’s why Virginia has a Freedom of ...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Detergent Pods Contributing To Plastic Pollution

MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by Plastic Oceans International and Arizona State University reveals that washing machine and dishwasher detergent pods are contributing to the plastic pollution problem, leaking large amounts of untreated PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) into the environment, and possibly into the human food chain.
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Keeping fire at bay

During another fiery summer across the West, Baker County is faring well. But there is a long ways to go before we can rest. Probably two months at least. Unless a major change in the weather pattern arrives, bringing widespread rain and cooler temperatures, the fire danger in our county — and across Eastern Oregon — almost certainly will remain extreme until the equinox.
Home & Gardendoctortipster.com

Is the air in your home polluted?

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Home is the place where we unwind and relax. It is the place where we can feel comfortable and feel better. However, there is one component of your...
WildlifeSmithonian

Seagrass Is Harmed by Noise Pollution

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. From the whirring propellers that power our ships, to the airguns we use to search for oil, we humans have created a cacophony in the ocean. For years, scientists have known that human-generated noise pollution can hurt marine animals, including whales, fishes, and scallops. However, the damaging effect of noise pollution is, apparently, not limited to animals with ears, or even animals at all. A first-of-its-kind study has shown that at least one species of seagrass, a marine plant found off the coast of nearly every continent, also suffers when subjected to our acoustic chaos.
Food & DrinksLake Geneva Regional News

Editorial: Give the Pier a chance

In the Town of Linn over the last month, the proposal for a new bar, convenience store and event venue on Linn Road has caused quite the stir. A new venue called the Pier opened right around Memorial Day weekend, with plans for a few special events over the summer.
Boundary County, IDbonnersferryherald.com

IDEQ issue air pollution forecast

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah Counties outside of reservation boundaries of degraded air quality. Impacts may be increased in the Purcell Trench, Silver Valley, and Priest River Valley. Due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy