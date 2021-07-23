Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Triple digit heat is on the way

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will continue to be in the mid-90s with a high of 94. By the end of this weekend, it is looking hot and humid. However, thanks to the process of evapotranspiration, we will not heat up as much as the computer models are saying. Evapotranspiration is the process of moisture evaporating from plants. The computer models are saying that we will reach the triple digits by Saturday. However, due to the amount of moisture in the air, we will not warm up that much. That’s thanks to the process of evapotranspiration. The high on Saturday will be around 98. Then on Sunday, we will have a high of 99. There is a chance we could reach the triple digits where the vegetation isn’t as green. However, by next week the high for Monday is right around 100.

