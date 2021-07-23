Cancel
Environment

Heat index near 100° for the weekend

By Eric Burke
WAFF
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies will be mainly clear with very muggy lows in the lower 70s, areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight. The weekend looks very hot and humid with plenty of dry hours to enjoy outside, practice heat safety by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat. The heat index on Saturday and Sunday will range from 98° to 105°.

