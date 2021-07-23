Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games'

July 23 (UPI) -- Friday's interactive Google doodle, which features a cheerful cat dressed in athletic wear, is promoting a new video challenge called the Doodle Champion Island Games.

"Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," explained a press release from Google.

"Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls -- and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess."

The game was announced just as the 2021 Olympic Games are about to kick off in Tokyo.