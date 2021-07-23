Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer: Why Bank Earnings Are a Window to Winning Stocks

By Frank Hartzell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ao7WX_0b5cTLOi00

Since the movie “Moneyball” came out in 2011, there has been an increasingly widespread belief that everything boils down to pure numbers. It worked in baseball, surely it must on Wall Street?

Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers recently that, on the contrary, investors can miss out by being too focused with the hard numbers. Cramer said that even when it comes to banks and banking, there is a much bigger picture to see than only interest margins and book values.

From American Express to Poshmark and Skyworks Solutions, read over on Real Money about all the stocks Cramer says reflect the American economy.

Cramer described the wealth of information that banks provide about the overall health of the economy. Listening to what the banks had to say this quarter was stunning, Cramer explained. Consumers are flush with cash and are ready to spend, and that means great things for a host of companies.

All of the following stock picks can be found inside the bank earnings conference calls, Cramer said, but only if you're looking for the big picture and not getting hung up on loan ratios and default rates.

Consumers are spending on travel, which is great for American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, along with American Express (AXP) - Get Report, Cramer's favorite travel-related financial. Americans also want to look good, which means new apparel from Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report and Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report.

Looking at what people are using their money for shows that luxury items like the boats Brunswick Corp. (BC) - Get Report makes are in demand. People are flocking to other luxuries at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and RH (RH) - Get Report. Finally, people are spending on tech, upgrading their cell phone plans at T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, buying big-screen TVs at Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report or picking up the latest Apple (AAPL) - Get Report gadgets.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL. Learn more about the AAP investment club.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Money#American Express#Skyworks Solutions#Real Money#Delta Air Lines#Americans#Brunswick Corp Lrb Bc#Williams Sonoma Lrb Wsm#Rh#T Mobile#Tmus#Aapl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Poly Stock Just Crashed 7.5% Despite Beating Earnings

Shares of Poly (NYSE:POLY) stock dropped 7.5% in 12:20 p.m. EDT trading Friday even while beating earnings soundly last night. Earlier this spring, the company changed its ticker symbol to POLY on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Poly was formerly known as Plantronics and Polycom, which used PLT as its ticker symbol. However, in Security Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, the company is officially identified as Plantronics.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

General Electric Stock Gains Amid 1-for-8 Reverse Split Debut

General Electric (GE) - Get Report will being trading Monday on a split-adjusted basis Monday after the recovering industrial group impressed with stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings last week and an improved outlook for industrial cash flows. GE said the 1-for-8 stock split will "reduce the number of shares outstanding "to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Sierra Wireless is on the cusp of a cyclical recovery. LG Display will profit from rising sales of new TVs and phones. Zynga’s latest acquisitions will help the company maintain its momentum after the pandemic ends. A stock that trades at less than twenty dollars per share might initially seem...
StocksStreet.Com

August Makes Jim Cramer Nervous, Here's His Advice for Traders, Investors

Markets moved higher into intraday trading as Wall Street kicked off the first day of August trading. Speaking to Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks, Jim Cramer admitted that he was a little nervous as August began. Drawing from his decades of experience, Cramer said 1987 has continued to approach the dog days of summer with caution.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Square, Levi Strauss, Vaxart

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares climbed after the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report-backed payments company unveiled a $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay and pre-announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company said revenue rose 143% from last year to $4.68 billion. 2. ON Semiconductor | Increase 14%. ON Semiconductor (ON)...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Calls Afterpay Deal an Opportunity to Take Profit in Square

Jack Dorsey's fintech giant Square (SQ) - Get Report agreed to pay $29 billion to acquire Australia's Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later company, in an all-stock deal, marking Square's largest acquisition to date. Square said it plans to integrate Afterpay into its existing Seller product for small businesses and its Cash...
StocksStreet.Com

Square Stock Slides After $29 Billion Afterpay Takeover, Solid Earnings Update

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares slumped lower Monday after the Twitter TWTR-backed payments group unveiled a $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay and pre-announced stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings. Square said Sunday it will pay A$126.21 each, or around $92.65 per share, for Afterpay in a deal that values the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

ON Semiconductor Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong third-quarter guidance. Shares of the Phoenix chipmaker, which reached an intraday all-time record, were up 14.3% to $44.67 on Monday. "We continue to see accelerating demand for our products in our...
StocksStreet.Com

Tesla Stock Passes $700 for First Time in 3 Months, Musk Tweets Raise Questions

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares traded at a three month high Monday even as investors parse messages from founder Elon Musk that may question his future as group CEO. Following a revelation last week that Musk will no longer participate in Tesla earnings conference calls "unless there's something really important that I need to say", the billionaire Tesla founder said "I don't want to be CEO of anything" during a Twitter discussion linked to his criticism of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report amid the tech giant's lawsuit with Epic Games.
StocksStreet.Com

A Few Stocks to Build Around as an Infrastructure Package Progresses

Stocks quotes in this article: TPC, TEX, ATCX, GLDD, VMC, MLM, URI. A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package seems to be inching toward passageThere are still several obstacles that must be overcomeThe main one is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to hold the measure hostage to get another $3.5 trillion in mostly new entitlements passed via separate legislationNonetheless, construction-related names...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: For Investors, China Offers the School of Hard Knocks

Stocks quotes in this article: DIDI, BABA, BIDU, PDD. It didn't take longThe Chinese stock apologists are out in full forceThey didn't want to wait to see the full fallout of from the trashing of Didi (DIDI) investors hereThey simply say that Didi had been in trouble with the authorities already, so what's the big deal? The after-school stocks, the profits-turned-into-non-profits? An aberration these...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Titan Industries earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

Titan Industries is reporting Q1 earnings on August 4. Analysts on Wall Street predict Titan Industries will release losses per share of INR 0.481. Watch Titan Industries stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Titan Industries is reporting latest earnings on August 4. 7 analysts expect losses of INR...
Posted by
TheStreet

XPO Logistics Stock Rises After Spinoff of GXO Logistics

XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the company finalized its spinoff of GXO Logistics (GXO) - Get Report. XPO now consists of less-than-truckload shipping and truck brokerage operations. GXO will oversee customers’ warehouses and logistics operations. XPO recently traded at $83.85, up 3.92%, and GXO was...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What Parker-Hannifin Deal Says About Aerospace Rebound

Amid the continued resurgence of the aerospace industry, Parker-Hannifin (PH) - Get Report agreed to acquire Meggitt for 6.3 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in cash. Meggitt specializes in the aerospace, defense and energy markets. Parker-Hannifin pointed lower to $310.75 in intraday trading Monday. In the video above, Jim Cramer explained...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Nucor Stock Stands to Benefit From Infrastructure Progress

Market sentiment Monday was at least partially boosted by progress on the bipartisan infrastructure deal which the Senate finalized the text of this weekend. The bill will next be introduced to the Senate for debate and amendments. Amid the continued infrastructure talks, Jim Cramer has continued to focus on Nucor...
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Infrastructure, Zoom, Square, Parker-Hannifin

As markets kicked off the first day of August trading, stocks moved higher to begin the week. Market sentiment was at least partially boosted by progress in the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Senate negotiators introduced and finalized the text of the bill in a rare weekend session with the debating and amending process expected to begin this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy