ANA and Innovid partner with 20 leading advertisers to introduce new research and tools to address CTV measurement challenges. Innovid, the world’s largest independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced the findings of a first-of-its-kind report called Decoding CTV Measurement: An In-depth Look at Reach, Frequency and ROI that dispels major myths about one of the fastest-growing channels. Created in response to rising demands for streaming, the report was conducted in partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and 20 leading advertisers, with the goal to deep-dive into CTV and unlock new KPIs, benchmarks, and best practices for marketers making the move to CTV.