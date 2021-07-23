Cancel
Public Health

Italy to require COVID-19 ‘pass’ for many activities

crossroadstoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green”...

Mario Draghi
Roberto Speranza
#Italy#European Union#Covid 19#Economy#Gyms#Ap#Eu#Italians#Apple#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
Health
Casinos
Europe
ROKU
Public Health
Amazon
Vaccines
Facebook
Instagram
Coronavirus
Rome, IT
Travel
Reuters

Italy widens Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that...
Public Health

Impact of tiered restrictions on human activities and the epidemiology of the second wave of COVID-19 in Italy

To counter the second COVID-19 wave in autumn 2020, the Italian government introduced a system of physical distancing measures organized in progressively restrictive tiers (coded as yellow, orange, and red) imposed on a regional basis according to real-time epidemiological risk assessments. We leverage the data from the Italian COVID-19 integrated surveillance system and publicly available mobility data to evaluate the impact of the three-tiered regional restriction system on human activities, SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility and hospitalization burden in Italy. The individuals’ attendance to locations outside the residential settings was progressively reduced with tiers, but less than during the national lockdown against the first COVID-19 wave in the spring. The reproduction number R(t) decreased below the epidemic threshold in 85 out of 107 provinces after the introduction of the tier system, reaching average values of about 0.95-1.02 in the yellow tier, 0.80-0.93 in the orange tier and 0.74-0.83 in the red tier. We estimate that the reduced transmissibility resulted in averting about 36% of the hospitalizations between November 6 and November 25, 2020. These results are instrumental to inform public health efforts aimed at preventing future resurgence of cases.
Public Health

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Politics

Italy's Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

ROME — Premier Mario Draghi's government easily won two confidence votes early Tuesday, securing approval from lawmakers in Parliament's lower chamber for a key justice system overhaul that Italy needs as part of reforms to help secure generous pandemic recovery funds from the European Union. Following debate, in back-to-back confidence...
Restaurants
The Independent

Nightclub scraps Covid pass requirement as industry-wide policies remain unclear

This article has been updated.A club night organiser has scrapped a requirement for partygoers to produce an NHS Covid pass to gain entry to an event on Friday night.Guests were previously told they would need to show an NHS Covid pass to prove their vaccination status, negative Covid test or immunity status at two nightclub venues.But following a report by the BBC, club night promoter Ultimate Power amended its website to say people can show their Covid status at the O2 Ritz in Manchester and Electric Ballroom in Camden in several ways, not just with the Covid pass.The website now...
Immigration

Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s leader claimed Sunday that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with Europe. President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll down the...
Economy

Italy's Treasury Under Siege Over Monte Dei Paschi Deal

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's Treasury is under fire from ruling parties seeking guarantees for Monte dei Paschi's employees and Siena's local economy, after the ministry entered exclusive talks to sell the ailing Tuscan bank to UniCredit. Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), after a 5.4 billion euro ($6.4 billion)...
Politics

How the “white semester” helps Italian Prime Minister Draghi

This Tuesday, the “bianco semester” begins in Italy. The last six months of the mandate of Italian presidents are called the “white semester” in Italy. According to article 88 of the Constitution, the President can no longer dissolve parliament and call new elections during the last six months of his seven-year term. The constitutional fathers of 1947 had taken this precaution for fear of a “legal twist”, as the Sardinian communist Renzo Lanconi said at the time: Since the president is not elected directly by the people but by the two chambers of parliament, a head of state could shortly before prevent the election of a successor at the end of his mandate with the dissolution of parliament and thus extend his mandate.
Science

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Public Health

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
Business

Google will require COVID-19 vaccinations

Google is postponing a return to the office for most of its workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant. In a Wednesday email sent to Google’s...
Business

ECB buys more bonds than countries sell to cap yields

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought many more bonds in the last two months than the euro zone's top four countries sold, in an effort to cap borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday. The ECB bought 134.7...
Public Health

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Politics
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Immigration
The Hill

Billionaires 'kvetching' about population collapse

Some billionaires are “kvetching” — or griping — again. It’s not about high taxes, government regulations or a shortage of workers. Nor is it about climate change, environmental degradation or pollution. No, this time some billionaires are kvetching about an imagined world population collapse. Instead of focusing on critical issues...

