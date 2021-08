Akshan, the latest champion to grace the Rift will be disabled for Worlds 2021, Riot’s European & MENA head of esports Maximilian Peter Schmidt announced today. This decision comes a couple of days after the champion was confirmed to be disabled for the upcoming 2021 LEC Summer Split playoffs. Even though the teams were able to vote to overcome the rule disabling the champion, they voted against it even though they were told that the champion would be available for Worlds 2021. However, today in an update Riot’s Maximilian Peter Schmidt said that Akshan will also be disabled at Worlds.