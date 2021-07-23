Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA bus collides with pickup truck, passengers injured in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
SEPTA confirms passengers have been injured after a bus collided with a pickup truck in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the Route 47 bus collided with the truck, crashed into a utility pole and then came to a rest in a parking lot of a used car dealership. The bus also struck some of the used cars.

SEPTA says the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck suffered severe front-end damage, but there was no word on injuries to anyone in the vehicle.

Authorities have shut down the area to traffic.

An investigation is underway on what led to the collision.

