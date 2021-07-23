PCT1: Man dead, woman critically injured after drive-by shooting at NW Harris County bar

One person is dead and three others were shot Thursday at a bar in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 9700 block of N. Houston Rosslyn Road . Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said it was a drive-by shooting.

Rosen said the shooting happened at Sammy J's Bar and Grill.

Preliminary information is that deputies received a call about the shooting and when they arrived on scene they found a man and woman shot.

Deputies provided first aid to the victims before EMS arrived on scene and took them both to the hospital. The man was later pronounced dead and the woman, at last check, was in critical condition but stable.

While deputies were investigating this scene they learned there were two other gunshot victims at nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to this shooting but have confirmed there was a benefit gathering happening at the time gunshots rang out.

The suspect is still on the run.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.