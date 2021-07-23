Clarke Co School District lays out open house schedule
We are today a dozen days away from the start of the new school year in the Clarke County School District, and one week away from the first of the open houses that are scheduled for each school in the District.
From the CCSD website...
Early Learning Center / 706-357-5239 • Website
Virtual Town Hall / July 30 • 3:30 p.m.
Open House By Appointment August 2
Alps Road Elementary / 706-548-2261 • Website
August 3 @ 3:00 p.m.
Barnett Shoals Elementary / 706-357-5334 • Website
August 2
2:30 p.m. (A—K) / 4:30 p.m. (L—Z)
Barrow Elementary / 706-543-2676 • Website
August 3
2:00 p.m. (A—L) / 3:00 p.m. (M—Z)
Chase Street Elementary / 706-543-1081 • Website
August 2
3:00 p.m. (New Families)
4:00 p.m. (A—K) / 5:00 p.m. (L—Z)
Cleveland Road Elementary / 706-357-5333 • Website
August 2 / 5:00 p.m.
Fowler Drive Elementary / 706-357-5330 • Website
August 2 / 4:00 p.m.
Gaines Elementary / 706-357-5338 • Website
August 2 / 4:00 p.m.
J.J. Harris Elementary / 706-357-5203 • Website
August 2 / 3:00 p.m.
Oglethorpe Ave. Elementary / 706-549-0762 • Website
August 3 / 3:00 p.m.
H.B. Stroud Elementary / 706-369-1893 • Website
August 2 / 2:00 p.m.
Timothy Road Elementary / 706-549-0107 • Website
August 2 / 2:00 p.m.
Whit Davis Elementary / 706-369-1036 • Website
August 3 / 1:00 p.m.
Whitehead Road Elementary / 706-548-7296 • Website
August 3
12:00 p.m. (A—C)
1:00 p.m. (D—I)
2:00 p.m. (J—N)
3:00 p.m. (O—S)
4:00 p.m. (T—Z)
Winterville Elementary / 706-357-5222 • Website
August 3 / 3:00 p.m.
Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle / 706-548-7208 • Website
August 2 / 9:30 a.m. (6th Grade)
August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade)
Clarke Middle / 706-543-6547 • Website
August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (6th Grade) / 10:30 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade)
Coile Middle / 706-357-5318 • Website
August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade) / 9:30 a.m. (6th Grade)
Hilsman Middle / 706-548-7281 • Website
August 2 / 3:00 p.m. (7th & 8th Grade) / 5:30 p.m. (6th Grade)
Cedar Shoals High / 706-546-5375 • Website
August 2 / 4:00 p.m.
Clarke Central High / 706-357-5200 • Website
August 2
9:00 a.m. (Freshman A—L)
11:00 a.m. (Freshmen (M—Z)
2:00 p.m. (Grades 10—12)
Classic City High / 706-353-2323 • Website
Athens Community Career Center / 706-357-5244 • Website
