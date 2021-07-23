Cancel
Clarke County, GA

Clarke Co School District lays out open house schedule

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
We are today a dozen days away from the start of the new school year in the Clarke County School District, and one week away from the first of the open houses that are scheduled for each school in the District.

From the CCSD website...

Early Learning Center / 706-357-5239 • Website

Virtual Town Hall / July 30 • 3:30 p.m.

Open House By Appointment August 2

Alps Road Elementary / 706-548-2261 • Website

August 3 @ 3:00 p.m.

Barnett Shoals Elementary / 706-357-5334 • Website

August 2

2:30 p.m. (A—K) / 4:30 p.m. (L—Z)

Barrow Elementary / 706-543-2676 • Website

August 3

2:00 p.m. (A—L) / 3:00 p.m. (M—Z)

Chase Street Elementary / 706-543-1081 • Website

August 2

3:00 p.m. (New Families)

4:00 p.m. (A—K) / 5:00 p.m. (L—Z)

Cleveland Road Elementary / 706-357-5333 • Website

August 2 / 5:00 p.m.

Fowler Drive Elementary / 706-357-5330 • Website

August 2 / 4:00 p.m.

Gaines Elementary / 706-357-5338 • Website

August 2 / 4:00 p.m.

J.J. Harris Elementary / 706-357-5203 • Website

August 2 / 3:00 p.m.

Oglethorpe Ave. Elementary / 706-549-0762 • Website

August 3 / 3:00 p.m.

H.B. Stroud Elementary / 706-369-1893 • Website

August 2 / 2:00 p.m.

Timothy Road Elementary / 706-549-0107 • Website

August 2 / 2:00 p.m.

Whit Davis Elementary / 706-369-1036 • Website

August 3 / 1:00 p.m.

Whitehead Road Elementary / 706-548-7296 • Website

August 3

12:00 p.m. (A—C)

1:00 p.m. (D—I)

2:00 p.m. (J—N)

3:00 p.m. (O—S)

4:00 p.m. (T—Z)

Winterville Elementary / 706-357-5222 • Website

August 3 / 3:00 p.m.

Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle / 706-548-7208 • Website

August 2 / 9:30 a.m. (6th Grade)

August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade)

Clarke Middle / 706-543-6547 • Website

August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (6th Grade) / 10:30 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade)

Coile Middle / 706-357-5318 • Website

August 3 / 9:00 a.m. (7th & 8th Grade) / 9:30 a.m. (6th Grade)

Hilsman Middle / 706-548-7281 • Website

August 2 / 3:00 p.m. (7th & 8th Grade) / 5:30 p.m. (6th Grade)

Cedar Shoals High / 706-546-5375 • Website

August 2 / 4:00 p.m.

Clarke Central High / 706-357-5200 • Website

August 2

9:00 a.m. (Freshman A—L)

11:00 a.m. (Freshmen (M—Z)

2:00 p.m. (Grades 10—12)

Classic City High / 706-353-2323 • Website

Athens Community Career Center / 706-357-5244 • Website

