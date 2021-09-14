CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How To Pay Off Your Debt in a Manageable Way

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMsPR_0b5cKZ2v00

Day 23: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we’ll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career and managing debt — plus money advice for every phase of your life. Check back each day during our 31 Days of Living Richer to learn everything you need to know to set yourself up for financial success and live the richest life possible.

Read Day 22: How To Stop Accumulating Debt Once and for All
Go Back To Day 21 of Living Richer: Top 3 Expert Tips for Managing Debt

Being in debt can feel overwhelming at times — but it doesn’t have to be. What you need is a plan to pay down your debt in a way that’s doable and fits into your budget. Sound too good to be true? Believe it or not, it is possible. Here’s exactly how to pay off your debt in a manageable way.

Figure Out How Much Debt You Actually Have

The first step in paying off your debt is getting a clear picture of how much you owe and who you owe it to. Compile a list of all your debts that includes the following:

  • The name of each creditor
  • How much you owe
  • The interest rate on the debt
  • The minimum monthly payment

Check Out Day 20: 3 Signs You’ve Found Your Dream Job

Come Up With an Action Plan

Once you can see how much you owe, you can start figuring out a way to pay it off. There are generally two methods to paying off debt — starting with the highest-interest debt, or starting with the lowest balance.

“The interest rate being charged is the key factor,” said Scott Schleicher, advisor team manager and senior financial advisor at Personal Capital.

Day 19 of Living Richer: Top 3 Expert Tips for Salary Negotiations

Typically, your credit card debt will be your highest interest debt.

“These are the debts that should be addressed first,” Schleicher said. “Oftentimes cardholders only pay the minimum due each month. The interest being paid on these amounts is often painfully high, meaning the monthly minimum payment may not even decrease the overall debt. You might just be paying the interest only, and the actual debt never decreases. Attack high-interest debt with everything you can, even if you have larger debt elsewhere at a lower interest rate.”

And Day 18: How To Achieve Better Work-Life Balance

If you owe multiple debts with similar interest rates, start with the debt with the lowest balance. Some experts even advocate for starting with the smallest balance, regardless of the interest rate.

“Doing so can provide a sense of accomplishment before moving on to larger amounts owed,” said Mark Nicholson, marketing director at Match Financial . “Studies have shown many to find success with the debt snowball method due to its motivational aspect.”

Factor Debt Repayment Into Your Monthly Budget

Whichever method you choose, start prioritizing your debts in the order you plan to pay them off. Add a line in your monthly budget for paying down your highest priority debt. To ensure you stick to this, you may want to set up an automatic monthly payment.

Day 17 of Living Richer: Top Perks To Look for When Searching for a New Job

As you focus on paying down the highest interest rate debt or the smallest balance, continue to make the minimum payments on all your other debts. Once you have your highest priority debt paid off, move on to the next one.

Keep Going Until You Are Debt-Free

Once you have a plan set in place, keep going until you have paid off all of your debts. Sure, this may take time, but every payment you make is getting you closer to your goal of being debt-free. If you want to pay down your debts faster, the best way to do this is to increase your income. Consider working more hours at work, asking for a raise, getting a second job or taking on the occasional side gig to earn some extra money to go towards debt payments.

Day 24: Join us tomorrow for our Living Richer series when we look at how debt can prevent you from living your richest life .

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 23, 2021

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Pay Off Your Debt in a Manageable Way

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Motley Fool

    Older Americans Are Missing Out on This Valuable Retirement Savings Plan

    Many seniors find that once retirement kicks in, healthcare becomes their greatest monthly expense, surpassing even housing. The good news is that people who sock money away in a health savings account, or HSA, can access tax-free funds to cover medical care during retirement. The bad news, however, is that more than half of older Americans aren't taking advantage of the opportunity to fund an HSA.
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    International Business Times

    How To Organize Your Finances For An Easier Tax Season

    Are you a last-minute taxpayer during tax season, or are you vigilant, preferring to prepare early for the inevitable day of payment? Tax season is arguably one of the most hectic times of the year, and for accountants and taxpayers, the stress is almost toxic. If you've found yourself under pressure every tax season, it's time you consider adopting a better approach to preparing for tax season.
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Personal Capital#Interest Rates#Debts#Credit Card Debt#Living Richer#Match Financial
    Real Simple

    Should You Invest or Pay Off Student Debt First?

    How do you prioritize your spending when you have debt and dreams for the future? On this week's Money Confidential, we help you determine where your money should go. Like many people, Avery (not her real name), a 26-year-old living in New York City, is trying to balance paying off student loan debt with planning for her future. And on this week's episode of Money Confidential, she's looking for expert advice on how to make that balance happen.
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Small Business
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Personal Finance
    thepennyhoarder.com

    6 Ways to Cope When You’re Retiring With Student Loan Debt

    Student loans aren’t just a young person’s problem. At the end of 2020, borrowers age 50 or older held about 22% of the nation’s $1.6 trillion student debt burden, the AARP reports. Most of the debt held by 50-plus borrowers is the result of the borrower’s education. But many people...
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    KTEN.com

    Student Loan Interest Deduction 2021

    The student loan interest tax deduction is for students and their parents who are repaying federal student financial aid. It’s the “above the line” adjustment to your adjusted gross income (AGI) if you have paid interest to a qualified loan program during 2021. It can be taken whether you itemize deductions or take the standard deduction. Here’s what you need to know about this deduction, when it can be applied and how to calculate your deduction.
    EDUCATION
    yaktrinews.com

    How to beat your summer ‘revenge shopping’ debt

    The joy of shouting to your friends over the roar of a crowded bar, the giddiness of seeing the world rushing by below you from the seat of an airplane, the weirdly constricting sensation of wearing pants that aren’t elastic — the summer of 2021 brought back many experiences we had forgone during the past year and a half of the pandemic.
    TRAVEL
    moneytalksnews.com

    Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan

    Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. A provision of the $3.5 trillion Democratic budget resolution in Congress may boost the retirement savings of moderate- and low-income workers. A proposal advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee in early September would make the Saver’s Credit refundable for those...
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    deseret.com

    Why there might be an extra $300 in your bank account

    The third round of child tax credit payments will reach the homes of 60 million children on Sept. 15, CBS News has reported. The child tax credit payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    GOBankingRates

    How Much Should Your First Job Pay You?

    If you are a new grad fresh out of college or high school, your job search is probably in full swing. You might already have some idea of what type of work you want to do, but figuring out how much...
    JOBS
    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    51K+
    Followers
    5K+
    Post
    11M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy