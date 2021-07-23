Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jackson Browne discusses highlights of his new album ‘Downhill from Everywhere,’ which was released today

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson Browne‘s latest studio album, Downhill from Everywhere, was released today. The lauded singer/songwriter chatted about the project during a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, including the meaning behind the name of the album and its title track. Browne explained that the tune is about the pollution of...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
James Taylor
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Grace Potter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock Roll Hall#Jacksonbrowne Com#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Smithsonian Folkways releases album of new music from Bahamian guitar legend Joseph Spence

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings is proud to release new, never-before-heard recordings from the great Bahamian guitar legend and otherworldly talent Joseph Spence (1910-1984) coming July 16, 2021. Recorded by renowned recording engineer, documentarian, and producer Peter Siegel in 1965 in New York City and the Bahamas, Encore: Unheard Recordings of Bahamian Guitar and Singing offers a look at a grandmaster at work, at the height of his powers and recorded with expert equipment. The album also includes two entirely new songs that Spence had never recorded before and new settings of Spence classics! A brilliantly virtuosic guitarist who influenced everyone from Richard Thompson to The Grateful Dead, Ry Cooder, and Taj Mahal, Joseph Spence was infused with the spirit of improvisation. As he sang, lyrics tumbled over exclamations, swaying between guttural interjections and fast-rhyming patter. Though he came up among the fishermen of the Bahamas, singing briny vocal harmonies with them late into the night, his music was wholly his own, and so original that it has inspired multiple generations ever since he was first discovered in the late 1950s. And yet despite the dazzling craft in his music, Spence was an artist who also loved to play. “There’s a playfulness to his music, that’s who he was!” Siegel explains. “Having met him and known him, he was like that. He’d get fascinated by something and have a unique thing to say about it.”
Musicwfav951.com

Lorde Releases New Song From Upcoming Album

Lorde disappeared from social media for a couple of years and says that experience has played into her new single called, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. In an interview with Apple Music 1, she said, the song was born out of “insecurity of feeling like, ‘no one's seen me in ages. I haven't posted a picture of myself looking cool. Like I'm being left behind, and obviously I leaned hard into that in the years that followed. It's my joy to be left behind now, in a way.'"
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Strand Of Oaks Announces New Album, Releases "Galacticana"

To say In Heaven is about conquering grief would be oversimplifying everything. Tim Showalter has achieved on the eighth studio album from Strand of Oaks. A stunning, hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment, In Heaven is a triumph in music making, and a preeminent addition to the Strand of Oaks discography.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Killers will release new album on August 13

The Killers have confirmed that they will release their seventh studio album 'Pressure Machine' next month. The Killers will release their new album 'Pressure Machine' next month. The 'Human' band have confirmed that the record will be released on August 13 and has been co-produced by band members Brandon Flowers,...
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'Old,' new David Crosby and Jackson Browne

“Spiral”: This latest entry in the “Saw” franchise features Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a grisly set of murders by a Jigsaw copycat killer. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. “Dream Horse”: Based on a remarkable true story, Tony Collette stars as a Welsh village bartender...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Plug in for songs, stories & a SiriusXM Town Hall celebrating Jackson Browne’s new album

In celebration of Jackson Browne’s upcoming 15th studio album, Downhill From Everywhere, SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) will broadcast a special weekend takeover and an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Browne himself, plus premiere tracks from the LP. The festivities kick off on July 19 and keep on moving until July 26 at 12am ET (see broadcast times and details for each special below; all times in ET).
Musicneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer Releases New Solo Single From Upcoming Album

Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer has released a new solo single from his upcoming album. Through a press released he commented about writing “Smash Up On Highway One.” He said, “I usually start out with a guitar riff. I was playing ‘Misirlou’ by Dick Dale with the Stray Cats, and I thought, ‘wow I’d love to write something as cool as that riff. So, I came up with something out of left field. I don’t know what you would call it–Middle Eastern or Eastern-European.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'Notches' From Upcoming Studio Album

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. "Notches" exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist's resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.
MusicNME

Kanye West to release new Abstract Mindstate album via his YZY SND imprint

Kanye West is gearing up to release a new Abstract Mindstate album via his newly launched YZY SND imprint. News about the Chicago duo’s new LP arrives following an announcement earlier today (July 21) that West will be releasing his long-awaited ‘Donda’ album on Friday (July 23), after previewing a snippet of new track ‘No Child Left Behind’ during last night’s NBA Finals.
MusicFinancial Times

Jackson Browne and David Crosby gaze in different directions on new releases

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Albums news. While holding court on his 60-foot schooner in a Californian harbour during a 1970 interview, David Crosby praised the arrival of a new talent. “The cat just sings rings around most people, and he’s got songs that’ll make your hair stand on end,” the dissipated guru of west-coast rock enthused. He was talking about a young singer-songwriter called Jackson Browne.
Musicravejungle.com

Joachim Pastor releases new single ‘Kenger’ from forthcoming debut album

Hot on the heels of reworking Signum’s 1998 classic ‘What Ya Got 4 Me’, Joachim Pastor places his unique brand of melodious electronic in the limelight again. Illustrating the beauty of contrast through a mash of delicate plucks and curled bass tones, ‘Kenger‘ the perfect track to keep the momentum on an upward trajectory in the lead up to the highly anticipated release of the French studio magician first-ever album.
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby and Jackson Browne Sing Like Angels But Roar Like Lions in Winter on New Records: Album Review

At 79-going-on-80 and 72, respectively, David Crosby and Jackson Browne — two lyrical lions of the ’60s-into-’70s singer-songwriter movement — have faced more than their share of demons and angels battling on their shoulders. Lives lived to the fullest for the better and the worse, activist causes driven and dropped, both men are now creating age-conscious but not-so-elegiac songs and releasing their most potent, reflective and even imaginative work in decades with this weekend’s release of Crosby’s “For Free” and Browne’s “Downhill From Everywhere.”
Musicmetalinjection

ANTHRAX Will Release A New Album In 2022

As Anthrax continues to celebrate their 40th anniversary with their docuseries and recent livestream, they're also looking toward the future. According to bassist Frank Bello in an interview with Metal Pilgrim, the band has a "six-, seven-song thing right now" they're working on. Bello said the record should be out in 2022, and of course was delayed due to the difficulties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Jackson Browne on Making a New Album: ‘Your Standards Plague You’

Jackson Browne has a new album, Downhill From Everywhere, which arrived on July 23, 2021. The release will coincide with the new start date of his U.S. tour with James Taylor. The tour, originally scheduled for summer 2020 was postponed, like all such outings, due to the pandemic. On March 31, the pair announced that it had been pushed back once again. It’s now scheduled to begin on July 29.
CelebritiesPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Jackson Browne: ‘We could have a society in which justice is real’

Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."

Comments / 0

Community Policy