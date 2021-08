A Butler man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Bates County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 BMW Series 3, driven by 61-year-old Ronald W. Radford of Butler, was on Highway H at NE County Road 10003 at 1:30 a.m., traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ground twice, and became airborne. The vehicle then struck the ground again and the driver was ejected. The BMW then impacted a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.