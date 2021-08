Mark Gurman has offered up more details about next-generation MacBook Pro models. Earlier this year, Gurman claimed that Apple planned to release new models as early as summer 2021, but that has now slipped for some reason. While Gurman has not specified which MacBook Pros he is referring to, he has not changed his position since May 2021. Hence, it seems likely that Apple will release 14-inch and 16-inch models first, before revamping the MacBook Pro 13 by early 2022.