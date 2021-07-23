July 22, 1996: The Night Garth Brooks and Chris LeDoux Shared the Stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Wyomingites are a proud people and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Having been born right here in the Cowboy State (Casper to be exact, although not raised here), no matter where I was, I was quick to boast about my Wyoming roots. When you leave the state though, you notice how the farther you are away, the less people know about our little slice of heaven. For instance, you might be shocked to find out how many outsiders couldn't even point Wyoming out on a United States map, unless each state was listed in bold letters. I use to think that was a bad thing, but the less people know about how great life is here, the better it is for us in the long run.