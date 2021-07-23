July 22, 1996: The Night Garth Brooks and Chris LeDoux Shared the Stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days
The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days is saluting the legacy of Wyoming's own country music legend and champion rodeo cowboy Chris LeDoux. LeDoux had a successful rodeo career in the 1970s. In the 80s, he settled in Kaycee Wyoming and started his musical career releasing 36 albums before his death in 2005. During that career, he performed on the Frontier Nights stages six times. On July 22, 1996, LeDoux performed with his friend Garth Brooks.wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0