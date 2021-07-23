Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peter Rehberg Has Died, Aged 53

The Quietus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehberg founded the Editions Mego label and released music as Pita. Peter Rehberg, experimental musician and the founder of Editions Mego, has died, aged 53, following a heart attack. The news was confirmed in a statement by French label INA-GRM, with whom Editions Mego had collaborated on a number of...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Music#French#Austrian#Digital Musics#Spectrum Spools#Sensate Focus#Ideologic Organ#Ktl#Npvr#Oneohtrix Point#Pan#Staalplaat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

David Bowie collaborator, guitarist John Hutchinson, has died

David Bowie‘s team has paid tribute to jazz guitarist and three-time Bowie bandmate John Hutchinson, after he passed in hospital over the weekend following a long period of illness. The news was confirmed by the official David Bowie Twitter account, who described him as “a semi-retired and little-known jazz guitarist...
MusicNME

Jeff LaBar, guitarist of glam metal band Cinderella, has died aged 58

Jeff LaBar, the lead guitarist in Philadelphia glam metal band Cinderella, has died at age 58. The news of LaBar’s passing was confirmed by his son Sebastian, who posted on Instagram: “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!” LaBar’s cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.
Musicmusictech.net

Peter Rehberg, electronic musician and founder of Editions Mego, dies at 53

Peter Rehberg, the electronic musician and founder of the influential experimental music label Editions Mego, has died at the age of 53. News of his passing was made known by musician Kassel Jaeger, who on Saturday (24 July) wrote to Instagram: “Peter is gone, suddenly […] I owe him so much. So do many of us.” According to The Guardian, Rehberg died from a heart attack.
Musicthewire.co.uk

Walking on the ground you broke: Rob Young remembers Peter Rehberg

Sonar Festival, Barcelona, June 1995. Materialising out of the crowd of electronic music hipsters and industry networkers at the daytime trade fair are three unfamiliar figures, two guys and a woman bearing a pile of white pizza boxes. Two of them wear a grey uniform: cotton laboratory peacoats with the word Mego printed on the breast pockets. The third, a man about my own age, with short dark hair, eyes that never settle on one spot, and an indeterminate middle European provenance, wears the same jacket, only the fabric is an electric shade of blue. When he opens his mouth to speak, it’s not the expected Germanic accent, but the familiar tones of South East England.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

American Bluegrass Fiddler Byron Berline has Died, Aged 77

Berline passed away from a stroke, just as his band was about to head on stage at Oklahoma's International Bluegrass Festival 2021. At age 21, Berline distinguished himself as a recording artist on an album he was invited to play on by the acoustic quartet The Dillards called "Pickin' and Fiddlin.'" Later on, his collaborations included those with Flying Burrito Brothers, Dillard & Clark, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Lucinda Williams.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

American Violinist and Vocalist Robby Steinhardt Has Died, Aged 71

Joining the band Kansas in 1972, Steinhardt alternated between backup and lead singer, but his violin playing in the multi-platinum rock band helped distinguish it from other classic 70s groups. The other band members included Steve Walsh, Phil Ehart, and Rich Williams, with Kerry Livgren joining them soon after Steinhardt...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Ron Popeil Has Died at age 86

It's nearly guaranteed that you saw him on TV at one time in your life while waiting for Sunday afternoon football to kick off or maybe after seeing one of his 30-minute infomercials at 2 AM you decided, "Yeah, I need that!" --- Ron Popeil, the infomercial personality and inventor, died Wednesday morning at the age of 86 after suffering a ‘medical emergency.’
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Home And Away’ star Dieter Brummer has died aged 45

Former Home And Away star Dieter Brummer – who played heartthrob Shane Parrish in the ’90s – has died age 45. Family friend Steve Comey confirmed the sad news on Facebook after the actor was found dead in Glenhaven, in Sydney’s north-west, on Saturday afternoon. “Heartbreaking news,” he wrote. “We...
MoviesThe Quietus

The Sparks Brothers: Edgar Wright Interviewed

To mark the release of his first feature-length documentary and his love letter to Sparks, Edgar Wright speaks to Jeremy Allen about symbiotic genius and the secret to success. “Making music documentaries was never on a checklist on my wall,” says Edgar Wright, the British filmmaker known for his fast-paced action films (Baby Driver) with great soundtracks (Scott Pilgrim vs the World) and a sideline in sharp, alternative comedy (Shaun of the Dead). “It was more that I thought Sparks deserved a film, and that I was aggrieved on their behalf that they didn't have one.” What Wright didn’t realise at the time was that Sparks had hitherto turned down every offer they’d ever had to make a film about them.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Distractify

Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson Has Died at the Age of 23

Another day, another loss in Hollywood to grieve over. Over the last few months, the entertainment industry has lost many pioneers and rising stars. From Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy, the deaths of public figures have become a painful reality. And unfortunately, actor and model Daniel Mickelson has also become one of our fallen stars.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lithofayne 'Faye' Pridgon, the woman who used to date the late musician and inspired him to record his classic hit 'Foxy Lady', has passed away at the age of 80. AceShowbiz - Jimi Hendrix's long-term girlfriend and the presumed inspiration for his classic song "Foxy Lady" has died at her home in Las Vegas, aged 80.
Houston, TXloudersound.com

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill has died, aged 72

Dusty Hill, the longtime bassist for Texas blues-rock legends ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72, the band has announced. "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas," said the band's surviving members, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.
Musicdjmag.com

Biz Markie dies, aged 57

Beatbox and hip hop pioneer Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by the late rapper's rep Jenni Izumi, in a statement that read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.
Eureka, CAPosted by
Loudwire

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Has Died at Age 55

Metal Church singer Mike Howe has died at the age of 55. The band broke the news of his death, which came yesterday (July 26) on social media and stated, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time."
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jay Pickett dies aged 60

Jay Pickett has died aged 60. The US actor - who appeared in soap operas 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' - passed away unexpectedly on the set of his new movie 'Treasure Valley' while preparing to shoot a scene. Travis Mills, the movie's director, wrote on the motion...
MusicThe Quietus

Beatriz Ferreyra

Formerly of the GRM, Beatriz Ferreyra's latest collection for Room40 proves a subtle and bewitching take on textural electroacoustics, finds Vanessa Ague. Recordings of Beatriz Ferreyra’s electronic compositions have historically been hard to come by, but lately, her music has begun to reach a wider audience. In 2015, Ferreyra’s work with the pioneering musique concrète organization, Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), was featured on a Recollection GRM retrospective record, bringing new attention to her practice. In 2020, Echoes+ – a Room40 record that centered on searching for meaning in mortality – further launched her music into the fore, as did a 2020 Persistence of Sound album titled Huellas Entreveradas. Canto+, another Room40 release, is next in line, presenting an eclectic range of pieces from the past four decades of Ferreyra’s long career. The five-track album is short and sweet, providing a quick and comprehensive glimpse into the range of Ferreyra’s music.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

American Conductor Jeff Manookian Has Died, Aged 67

Manoonkian held a 13-year tenure as music director of Argentina’s Tucumán Symphony Orchestra, and at the time of his death, he was on staff at the Utah Conservatory. He completed his music degrees at the University of Utah and Brigham Young University and as a pianist, he appeared solo with international orchestras and made national television debuts in the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Shay Martin Lovette Shares New Video For “For Rose Marie”

Indie folk troubadour Shay Martin Lovette shared his evocative sophomore effort, Scatter & Gather, this May, establishing himself in the same raw Americana lane as Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, or Townes Van Zandt. Alongside production from Joseph Terrell of Mipso, Lovette delved into story and character portraits, one of the most moving of which was album highlight “For Rose Marie.” Now Lovette is back with a new animated video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy