Peter Rehberg Has Died, Aged 53

Formerly of the GRM, Beatriz Ferreyra's latest collection for Room40 proves a subtle and bewitching take on textural electroacoustics, finds Vanessa Ague. Recordings of Beatriz Ferreyra’s electronic compositions have historically been hard to come by, but lately, her music has begun to reach a wider audience. In 2015, Ferreyra’s work with the pioneering musique concrète organization, Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), was featured on a Recollection GRM retrospective record, bringing new attention to her practice. In 2020, Echoes+ – a Room40 record that centered on searching for meaning in mortality – further launched her music into the fore, as did a 2020 Persistence of Sound album titled Huellas Entreveradas. Canto+, another Room40 release, is next in line, presenting an eclectic range of pieces from the past four decades of Ferreyra’s long career. The five-track album is short and sweet, providing a quick and comprehensive glimpse into the range of Ferreyra’s music.
