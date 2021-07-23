Peter Rehberg Has Died, Aged 53

To mark the release of his first feature-length documentary and his love letter to Sparks, Edgar Wright speaks to Jeremy Allen about symbiotic genius and the secret to success. “Making music documentaries was never on a checklist on my wall,” says Edgar Wright, the British filmmaker known for his fast-paced action films (Baby Driver) with great soundtracks (Scott Pilgrim vs the World) and a sideline in sharp, alternative comedy (Shaun of the Dead). “It was more that I thought Sparks deserved a film, and that I was aggrieved on their behalf that they didn't have one.” What Wright didn’t realise at the time was that Sparks had hitherto turned down every offer they’d ever had to make a film about them.