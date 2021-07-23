Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Megan Fox appears to be shaded by Lala Kent over new film Midnight in the Switchgrass

By Sam Moore
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlmEz_0b5c1vlb00

Megan Fox has landed herself in trouble with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

The Jennifer’s Body stars in new film Midnight in the Switchgrass along with her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly .

The film premiered on Monday (19 July) but Fox didn’t atrend the premiere, citing the rise of Covid cases in California.

This did not go down well with Kent, who’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, directs the critically savaged film.

On Instagram, Kent posted a photo standing in front of the film’s poster at the premiere, blocking Fox from view.

In a since-deleted post, she also placed a block of text, saying: “So excited for this!” over Fox’s name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH4yq_0b5c1vlb00

Kent praised other members of the cast, including Emile Hirsch, who she called an “incredible actor” but made no further mention of the former Transformers star.

Fox’s co-stars Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis also skipped the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Randall Emmett
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Midnight#Vanderpump Rules#Covid#Transformers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lala Kent And Megan Fox

Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings

Here we go again — Kelly Dodd, a recently (and finally) fired cast member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, is at it again. This woman truly can’t stop herself from shutting up and not saying and doing the most offensive things she can possibly think of. I guess that’s what happens when you […] The post Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV ShowsPeople

Lala Kent Says 'S--- Has Already Hit the Fan' on New Vanderpump Rules Season: 'It's Awesome'

Lala Kent is spilling the beans on what Vanderpump Rules fans can expect from the show's upcoming season. During an appearance on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the Bravo star, 30, teased both drama and new cast additions for season 9. "I think we'll see new faces. We're fresh into it and I didn't know what to expect, but it's going to be a great season just based off of what we filmed so far," she said. "Like, s--- has already hit the fan and it's awesome — awesome for viewers, not so awesome for us who have to, like, face each other daily."
MoviesAOL Corp

Why Fans Think Lala Kent Threw Shade at Megan Fox at Movie Premiere

Was that a dig? Following Lala Kent‘s social media post from the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere, fans started to question whether she was subtly showing her displeasure with Megan Fox‘s absence. The Jennifer’s Body star, 35, was noticeably missing from the Los Angeles premiere of her newest project after...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Midnight in the Switchgrass Review : Snoozelighting

If I told you that a new thriller has been released with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox in the leads, how excited would you be? A good follow-up might be what year are we talking about? They would certainly make the difference. To be honest, when was the last time Bruce Willis appeared in a substantial studio film with good material to work with? It has been a long time. Would you be surprised to hear that Willis is barely in the film at all and basically sleep-walks through the whole film. Willis looks so unenthusiastic about it. But you know what…he got paid.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Where can you watch Midnight in the Switchgrass?

After not appearing in many thrillers or horror films for a while, Megan Fox is back in full force this month between Till Death and Midnight in the Switchgrass. Plus she gets the benefit of working alongside her real-life boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly, in the movie. Apart from...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Emile Hirsch Flipping Detective Narrative

Actor Emile Hirsch is glad he took a chance on producer Randall Emmett, who made his directorial debut on the crime drama Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film follows an FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Hirsch plays Byron Crawford, a detective who's also on the case. I spoke with the star about his relationship with the producer-turned-director, playing a spiritually-driven detective and filming during the pandemic.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lala Kent: I don’t know how to throw shade subtly

Lala Kent doesn’t know how to “throw shade subtly”. The 30-year-old star was recently accused of disrespecting Megan Fox, after the actress didn’t attend the premiere of ‘Midnight In the Switchgrass’, the new crime thriller directed by LaLa’s fiance Randall Emmett – but Lala has insisted that was never her intention.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Zola,’ ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass,’ ‘How It Ends’+ More

So much can happen in a day or two. The world can end, or at least get thrown into complete chaos. This week’s featured new movies on VOD are all about what you can do in a day, from making amends and tying up the loose ends of your life, which is the basic premise of Zoe Lister-Jones’s new movie How It Ends, or starting out on a whirlwind journey that changes your life forever, as in the stripper-road trip romp Zola.
Moviestoofab.com

Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's New Film is 'Trash'

And it appears director Randall Emmett's fiancée Lala Kent has been throwing the shade right back. Machine Gun Kelly's new film is "trash"... according to Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper stars, alongside girlfriend Megan Fox, in the crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass", which currently has a Rotten Tomatoes stinky score of 15 percent.
Movieswmleader.com

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Review: A Grindhouse Serial-Killer Flick

The serial-killer thriller is a genre that, by now, has used up all its natural resources. It feels like there’s nothing left to discover in it — which is why last year’s “The Little Things,” for all its star power and ostensible ambition, seemed to be poking around under rocks we’d all looked under before. Even so, it’s been a while since we’ve had a serial-killer thriller that’s as flagrant a piece of old-school grindhouse sleaze as “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy