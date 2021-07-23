Cancel
Births for the week of July 23

By Kylie Mullen
La Crosse Tribune
 10 days ago

Son to Emily Lydon and Benjamin Schaitel, Sparta. Daughter to Brandi Stanton and Zachary Brueggeman, Holmen. Son to Hannah Waddell and Anthony LaMore, Mindoro. Daughter to Laura and Luke Geiger, La Crosse.

