Lillian Harriet Holmer

Lillian H. Holmer, 94, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:30 AM, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Roy Jeffery officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Hope, https://www.pawsofhope.org/lend-a-paw, or to Plymouth Congregational Church, 123 1st St., Watervliet, MI, 49098. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.