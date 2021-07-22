Eileen Abby Brophy 72, of South Haven, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 in Battle Creek. She was born April 2, 1949 to Milton and Minnie (Kessler) Klein in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Park School in 1967. Eileen married Michael Brophy who preceded her in death in 2014. She owned just kids clothing store and was a blueberry farmer in the 1970’s. She loved the beach and being by the water. It was her “happy” place. Eileen also enjoyed playing bridge in her free time.