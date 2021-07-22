Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

Eileen Abby Brophy

WSJM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEileen Abby Brophy 72, of South Haven, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 in Battle Creek. She was born April 2, 1949 to Milton and Minnie (Kessler) Klein in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Park School in 1967. Eileen married Michael Brophy who preceded her in death in 2014. She owned just kids clothing store and was a blueberry farmer in the 1970’s. She loved the beach and being by the water. It was her “happy” place. Eileen also enjoyed playing bridge in her free time.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
South Haven, MI
Obituaries
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
South Haven, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Thomas#Park School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon on lockdown after nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy