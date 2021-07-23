Cancel
Cell Phones

WhatsApp update brings new FaceTime like-call interface and group call improvements

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has been updated to version 2.21.140. The update makes it easy for uses to leave and join group calls, archive chats, redesigned calling interface that resembles FaceTime UI. Recently, the social messaging company announced the new group calls feature which allows up to 8 participants to join a video call on the app, and more importantly, users even can join a group call in the middle via the Calls tab of the app which lists all calls including the ongoing calls.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

