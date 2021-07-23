Presenting 7 living composers, 6 soloists, and an opera about a transgender woman, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra announces its most exciting season yet

The good folks at Opera Atelier have certainly made me appreciate and celebrate this wondrous and spectacular art form over the last two years. Opera Atelier is an opera/ballet company committed to creating period productions that are realized as complete artistic statements - built from the ground up with equal attention given to music, dancing, acting, and design. With a core repertoire that extends from Monteverdi to Mozart, Opera Atelier also explores period productions of later repertoire. For Opera Atelier, the pivotal aspect of period production lies in the in-depth examination of the original intentions of composers, choreographers, and librettists in order to find new ways to challenge ourselves as artists in the 21st century.