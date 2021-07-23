Cancel
Presenting 7 living composers, 6 soloists, and an opera about a transgender woman, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra announces its most exciting season yet

By AP Opinion editor
Durango Herald
 10 days ago

The season opens with another world premiere: Micah Roberts' 'Hypernovae'. LOWELL, Mass., July 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - After successfully ending an entirely virtual second season, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra returns to live concerts with “A Season of Inclusion,” its third and most ambitious season to date. In following with...

www.durangoherald.com

