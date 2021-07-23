Individual with Down Syndrome Testifies for Phasing Out Subminimum Wages for Individuals with Disabilities

Unfortunately it looks like all local media has gobbled-down the prescribed Dr Fauci Kool-Aid. In Saturday’s “Hits & Misses” the newspaper is demanding we take the China vaccine. Remember when “medical decisions” were between you and your physician? In addition it was our right to get a second opinion. The Progressive Left continues to chip away at our freedom as they blindly and without science (politics is not science) push a new vaccine. The left, with the help of the White House has deputized the media, large businesses and of course Facebook and Twitter to push these vaccines. If the “potion in the arm” is so “bulletproof,” why entice people with lottery tickets, free food and gifts.