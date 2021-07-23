Individual with Down Syndrome Testifies for Phasing Out Subminimum Wages for Individuals with Disabilities
WASHINGTON, D.C., July 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), the leading organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC), the premier resource for information, advocacy and networking in Massachusetts, applaud the testimony of John Anton at Wednesday's Education & Labor Committee joint subcommittee hearing titled " Phasing Out Subminimum Wages: Supporting the Transition to Competitive Integrated Employment for Workers with Disabilities."
