$5 board eases ATX power supply connection to single board computers

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have ATX power supplies from older desktop PCs that they may want to reuse with Arduino boards, Raspberry Pi, or other single board computers. It’s indeed possible to do so by trimming some cables and making a circuit to protect the board from over-voltage or over-current. But ZJ-012 adapter board offers a simpler solution with a 24-pin header for the ATX power supply, terminal blocks for connection to the target board, some fuses for protection, and a header to connect an on/off button.

