Public Health

Music and a chance to ward off Covid too

 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night I was just going to ride my bike past the season’s first River Rhythms concert and continue down the riverfront. But a sign at the corner stopped me. Covid vaccines along with the “Super Diamond” beat from the Monteith Riverpark stage? Really?. Yes, really. A team...

