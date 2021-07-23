Cancel
Environment

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

 10 days ago

————— 719 FPUS53 KUNR 240528. .OVERNIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to. 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy through the day. Highs in the. lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. and thunderstorms...

EnvironmentKULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 059 FPUS55 KBOI 021358. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Updated for potential shower activity in Oregon. Spot temperatures are for the rest of today, tonight, and. Tuesday. IDZ011-022215- West Central Mountains- 758 AM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021. .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated. thunderstorms. Thunderstorms...
Billings, MTKULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 259 FPUS55 KBYZ 022017. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday. WYZ198-031100- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 216 PM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly...
EnvironmentKULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 026 FPUS55 KMSO 020934. ...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of. the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Patchy fog early in. the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Slight chance. of rain showers...
Missoula, MTKULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 026 FPUS55 KMSO 020934. ...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of. the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin. .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Areas of. smoke through the day. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of. precipitation 70 percent. Highs...
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH. .REST OF TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming. sunny. Haze. Highs 96 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-031300- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to. 10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 10 mph near beaches and. headlands. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning,...
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades Scattered Thunderstorms Across FWZ625 Through This Evening Gusty winds, Very Low RH, and Unstable Haines 6 Conditions Along, Near, and East of the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday Scattered thunderstorms will continue across FWZ 625 this afternoon and evening. Conditions are transitioning to drier and windier across the area today, and dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and then, moreso, Wednesday afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...282 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...282. In Southwest OR Fire Zone....623. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

