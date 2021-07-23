3 Reasons Square (NYSE:SQ) is a Fantastic Fintech Stock
The payments landscape is evolving at a truly astonishing pace, and a company like Square (NYSE:SQ) is at the forefront of its innovation. Whether it's providing cutting-edge payment and point-of-sale solutions to merchants or offering consumers an easy way to handle their financial transactions with its Cash App, it’s safe to say that Square is a company that is disrupting the financial services industry. Although the stock delivered incredible returns in 2020, there are plenty of reasons to believe that more upside is in store for Square investors given how quickly fintech solutions are penetrating the business world.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0