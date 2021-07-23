Klarna buys German shopping app Stocard

According to the executive chairman, the recent Snoop funding would be used to expand the company’s global reach with the US already identified as a target. According to reports, Snoop has completed a Series A funding round led by US hedge fund Paulson & Co. The money management app now has a post-market valuation of GBP47 million ($65 million) after securing the funds. This recent development comes after a successful crowdfunding campaign back in September 2020 where Snoop raised GBP10 million with help from the Future Fund. It is worth noting that this 2020 fundraising was Europe’s second-largest that year. Since its inception just over a year ago, the money-saving app has continued to attract new investors and has seen its market capitalization increase accordingly.