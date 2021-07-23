Klarna buys German shopping app Stocard
Flush from a recent $639 million mega-raise, BNPL giant Klarna has reportedly splashed €113 million on German discount shopping app Stocard. Stocard provides an app for bundling multiple bank cards and present users with discount deals from a network of merchants, who in return receive location-based data on app purchases and instore visits. The app, which also includes an integrated payment function, has a claimed user base of 60 million.www.finextra.com
