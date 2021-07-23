Friday After 5 Welcomes AJ McClean Of The Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons Of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick Of *NSYNC, And Chris Blue, The Voice Season 12 Winner To Perform Together In Owensboro, Ky
July 23rd, 2021 – Owensboro KY: As the news continues to tease possibilities of collaboration and tours between some of our hottest boy bands, Friday After 5 is happy to announce that the last concert of their 25th Anniversary season will be more than just a tease! It will be a reality.www.owensbororadio.com
