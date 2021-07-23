Here Are The Five Key Stocks I Am Watching In One Chart And Why – Mike Swanson (07/23/2021)

David Skarica is a consultant to sonoro sgo.v he also owns the stock and they are a sponsor of stock chart of the day. Disclosure: Mike Swanson, the President of Timingwallstreet, Inc. owns shares of Sonoro Gold. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million USD he has put himself in a trading blackout on Sonoro Gold and will not buy or sell a share of its stock for at least 30-days from the date of this post (07/06/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $12,000 USD to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (7/06/2021). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.