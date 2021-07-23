Cancel
Here Are The Five Key Stocks I Am Watching In One Chart And Why – Mike Swanson (07/23/2021)

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is about to wrap up. It began with a Monday market dump and then a Tuesday rally started that caused everyone to forget about the bad Monday. But don’t forget that Monday dump happened following a deterioration of the internals inside the stock market. That often serves as a signal that you are in a topping phase or near the end of a rally.

wallstreetwindow.com

Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Gold Starts A New Rally (Buying Green Light) – Mike Swanson (07/30/2021)

This morning market futures are down. Amazon reported earnings after the close on Thursday and dumped. All of the key leadership stocks, FB, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, and AAPL, have sold on their earnings news this week. The market risks are to the downside for August, as the internals faded going into this week and the leadership stocks sold on their news. The market is set to drift or fade some in the coming weeks. Nothing goes straight up forever and all markets have pauses from time to time.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Don’t Let Them Fool You – You Can Trade Fad Stocks, But Don’t Hold Them As Investments – Mike Swanson (7/29/2021)

Yesterday, we got dovish talk basically from the Federal Reserve as they cited the delta virus variant as something they think now may be a risk to economic growth. A few months ago Chairman Jerome Powell said that he was expecting inflation to be “transitory” and come back down after a few months. Now he is saying it will go away after several quarters! So he has moved the goal post on that now way beyond the end of this year. The odds of rate cuts diminished and even a little QE pairing has been pushed out into the future too.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Gold Begins To Clear Resistance As Federal Reserve Redefines The Meaning Of “Transitory Inflation” – Mike Swanson (07/29/2021)

This morning gold traded above $1825 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell redefined the meaning of transitory inflation at yesterday’s press conference he held following the FOMC statement. This is a key moment for the price of gold, mining stocks, and even the price of silver as all three fell in June and then went through a price stabilization phase. That phase appears to be ending today to mark the start of a new metals rally.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Three Key Stocks Report Earnings And Get Sold – Mike Swanson (07/28/2021)

I have been talking for over a week how I was going to watch several key leadership stocks this week as they report earnings. Well, two of them, MSFT and AAPL, reported blow-out earnings yesterday and went down. MSFT did it on the open and gapped and faded and AAPL did it after the close and is trading down in the pre-market trading early this morning. We got a few more on deck to watch today and a FOMC meeting that can get people thinking of an easy money Fed and buy. It will be how things look by the end of this week that will be important. Hourly and even daily gyrations don’t matter that much.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

What I’m Watching In The Markets This Week (Plus A Simple Currency Trade And Gold Price Update) – Mike Swanson (07/27/2021)

I’m talking a little faster in this trading video update than I usually do, because I’m covering several topics all at once for you in this stock market news update. People tune out of Youtube after ten minutes in this tik-tok culture that most Robinhood people are a part of. So, this is a lot of info without the fat. The “FANG” stocks are leading the market this week as expected. The GDX/GLD ratio is positive, which is a good sign for the price of gold going forward even if it is still in a stabilization phase. I talk about what I’m going to be watching in the markets as this week plays out and a small currency trade I did today.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Why Health Care, Not FAANG Stocks, Ones To Watch In CAN SLIM Portfolio

One characteristic that stands out about the CAN SLIM Select list of the IBD Stock Screener is that it has all the FAANG stocks. But those aren't necessarily the ones to focus on right now. Instead, three health care stocks look like better choices for growth investors. SS&C Technologies (SSNC)...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Video: The Biggest Trend In Stocks This Week Revealed Here With Guest David Skarica – Mike Swanson (07/23/2021)

Last week internals in the stock market weakened. That was a harbinger of a stock dump Monday, but then the market rallied. However, many popular stocks that make up the Robinhood top 100 list and fad ETF’s ARKK, BUZZ, and crypto badly lagged the market averages. This week’s rally has been fueled by several key big cap stocks set to report earnings next week. This has been the biggest trend shift in the markets this week and will be critical to keep your eye on next week too. Meanwhile, gold is still in a stabilization pattern around $1800 much like it traded last March.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Don't Own Zoom Stock

Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, is a big fan of Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) platform, using the company's videoconferencing software on a daily basis. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 9, Frankel tells fellow contributor Brian Withers and chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu (both of whom own Zoom) why he hasn't bought Zoom stock in his portfolio.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 1% to $172.65 in after-hours trading. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Stockchartoftheday – SGO.v Drill results, interview and MSFT – David Skarica (07/23/2021)

David Skarica is a consultant to sonoro sgo.v he also owns the stock and they are a sponsor of stock chart of the day. Disclosure: Mike Swanson, the President of Timingwallstreet, Inc. owns shares of Sonoro Gold. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million USD he has put himself in a trading blackout on Sonoro Gold and will not buy or sell a share of its stock for at least 30-days from the date of this post (07/06/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $12,000 USD to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (7/06/2021). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

As Stock Market Rallies Tuesday Sonoro Gold (OTCMKTS: SMOFF) Reports More Positive Drill Results – Mike Swanson (07/21/2021)

After the DOW took a big tumble on Monday, it put on a strong rally on Tuesday. Before the opening bell yesterday, I put out some notes about what I thought was going on and I still hold the views that I wrote in them. I think the internal weakness we saw going into Monday’s drop is troubling, but that the odds favor a rally/bounce into several key earnings reports next week.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

“Equities Are Vulnerable, But, Gold, Gold Stocks, and Non-Ferrous Metals, Look Great!” – Source – Marketviews.tv

“Equities Are Vulnerable, But, Gold, Gold Stocks, and Non-Ferrous Metals, Look Great!” Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which are flashing caution signs. In addition, she examines the recent price action and technical readings of gold (GLD), Gold Mining stocks (GDX), Basic Materials, and Non-Ferrous Metals which all appear positive and supportive of higher prices.
Gamblingwallstreetwindow.com

Jared Tendler & Chris Vermeulen Talk Poker, Trading Stocks and The Mental Game Behind Each – Chris Vermeulen (07/22/2021)

Get ready for an amazing armchair chat between Chris Vermeulen and Jared Tendler! Unlike most of our interview/podcast posts, this is two guys talking about what they love and how it pertains to trading. They each trace their path from early entrepreneurship to recognizing opportunities through a whole lot of study and trial & error to becoming the people they are today. Jared has recently written a book called The Mental Game Of Trading where he delves deep into the minds of traders.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Kinsale Capital Group

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) on Friday, setting a price target of $235, which is approximately 31.55% above the present share price of $178.65. Dwelle expects Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.

