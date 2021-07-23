Recall poll foreshadows problems for Newsom; sets Elder as frontrunner
(Sacramento, CA) — A poll from Inside California Politics and Emerson College shows talk show host Larry Elder is leading the pack of candidates looking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Sixteen percent of registered voters surveyed said they’d vote for Elder. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox are tied for second at six percent, while Caitlyn Jenner and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley are trailing at four percent each. Democrat Kevin Paffrath is at two percent. The poll says 53 percent are undecided.www.kabc.com
