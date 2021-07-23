Home A Total Loss, Vacant At The Time Of Kingsport Blaze

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of a blaze that totally destroyed a vacant Kingsport home early Friday morning. Central Fire Station One in Kingsport took the call just after midnight, on Dorothy Street, off of Gibson Mill Road. Kingsport Fire Captain Tim Shaffer says the house was fully involved when at least three trucks responded to the fire. An eye witness told us the house had been under renovation at one time, but was empty at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. However there was some damages to adjacent property Authorities say there could also be delays on Dorothy and Gibson Mill as the cleanup process is underway.