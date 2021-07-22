Cancel
Simone Biles Completes World’s Most Difficult Vault In Practice

By Laila Abuelhawa
985thesportshub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles of Team U.S.A. made history while practicing for the Tokyo Olympics as she nailed the Yurchenko double pike vault to podium, all caught on video. In the short clip taken today, you can see the mind-blowing athleticism that we are constantly hit with by the 24-year-old superstar. Even though she took a step back in the dismount, it was still stunning. The slow-motion look at it shows how much height she got while maintaining a near-perfect form.

SportsNBC Washington

Watch Simone Biles' Vault Before She Left Team Event

Simone Biles is no longer competing for Team USA after a "very uncharacteristic” performance on the vault Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles was pulled from the competition following the team’s first event in the women’s Olympic team final after failing to stick her landing. The 24-year-old star posted...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
SportsJanesville Gazette

Simone Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles, who was scratched from the women’s team competition and withdrew from the all-around event final after losing her ability to sense where she is in the air, has withdrawn from the event finals in the vault and uneven bars, which will be contested on Sunday. USA...
SportsNPR

MyKayla Skinner Will Compete For Simone Biles In Women's Vault Finals

After removing herself from the women's team finals and the individual all-around competition, Simone Biles — America's most accomplished gymnast — announced late Friday she would not compete in the uneven bars or vault at the Tokyo games. In her stead stands 24-year-old MyKayla Skinner, who will compete in the vault finals so her friend can focus on her mental health.
SportsKTVZ

Podium Training: Simone Biles practices floor routine

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles showed off her always-stunning floor routine at women’s podium training, the official practice session ahead of competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
GymnasticsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics with Bronze Medal-Winning Beam Routine

One week after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final and individual all-around due to mental health issues, Simone Biles returned to the Olympics floor with an astounding balance beam routine. The G.O.A.T. never wavered as she landed jump after jump, and the commentators praised her "impressive" strength, both physical and mental, and "supreme confidence" in her abilities. As one Twitter user noted, Biles' beam routine ended with a double pike dismount, a move she hasn't done in nearly a decade.

