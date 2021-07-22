Simone Biles Completes World’s Most Difficult Vault In Practice

Simone Biles of Team U.S.A. made history while practicing for the Tokyo Olympics as she nailed the Yurchenko double pike vault to podium, all caught on video. In the short clip taken today, you can see the mind-blowing athleticism that we are constantly hit with by the 24-year-old superstar. Even though she took a step back in the dismount, it was still stunning. The slow-motion look at it shows how much height she got while maintaining a near-perfect form.