3 To Do: A murder mystery, music and more
Check out “Macbeth: The Murder Mystery” at Saturday, July 24; and 2 p.m. July 24 and Sunday, July 25, at the Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Subtitled “The Just Desserts Mystery,” this fractured and funny take lets the audience choose the ending — and their favorite sweet, with desserts offered during the intermission. $30 general admission, more for reserved seating. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.www.marconews.com
