The Olympics are never a stranger to controversy, and Tokyo 2020 has been no exception — starting with the fact that it’s being held in 2021 because of the pandemic, against the wishes of an overwhelming majority of Tokyo residents. Additionally, multiple officials have resigned due to controversies over sexist and ableist comments. And that’s before the problems that come with every Olympics, regardless of where they’re held. But each Olympics opening ceremony can usually bring people together, no matter what the discourse. Even people who don’t care about sports can tune in and enjoy the host country’s chance to show off its culture and iconography for the entire world. The opening ceremony is one giant “Welcome!” party.