To many, food is the way of life. For a foodie, trying new food or snack is pure thrill. Cuisines from different parts of the world have their own unique taste and flavor. In the realms of music, different types of foods and their expressions are hugely popular. Many musicians actually find inspiration to include food ideas in their bands name. Rock bands in particular have taken food inspired themes to a whole new level.