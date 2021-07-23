Will Lansing Meadows’ special permit be extended?

The Village of Lansing Planning Board has a big decision to make in the coming week as the special permit for the Lansing Meadows project expires at the end of July. It does not appear that the construction of the housing complex will be finished by the end of the month, according to Chairperson Lisa Schleelein, and the planning board will need to decide whether or not to extend the timeframe of the permit. The board received an update on the project from Code Enforcement Officer Mike Scott at its July 12 meeting.