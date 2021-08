Under high pressure already, the Boks can ill afford in the second Test to stray into the very type of transgressions the "Rassie video" sought to critique. A dangerous vagary in the aftermath of Erasmus's unorthodox step is the disposition of the rejigged panel of match officials as a result of the hoo-ha. Their director of rugby putting his head on a block in their defence may well serve as an influential motivator for the world champions.