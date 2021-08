Iowan's and all Americans desperately want their old lives back. But, will the unthinkable happen again? Too late, it already is. Just when we thought things were getting better, this Center For Disease Control interactive map shows more than 60% of counties in the U.S. are seeing a high level of community transmission of the Delta variant. Last week, the CDC updated their mask guidance to recommend masking in public indoor settings for fully vaccinated people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission. While widespread shut-downs and closings are un-likely, this is still going to disrupt our daily lives in some way.